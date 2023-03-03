Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson is looking for his side to burst Grimsby Town's bubble as The Mariners ride the wave of FA Cup success.

Grimsby Town secured their spot in the Quarter Final of this season's FA Cup following their heroic victory away to Southampton on Wednesday.

Attention quickly turns back to league action though and less than 72 hours separate kick of times between Grimsby's famous win at Southampton and when the match against Carlisle kicks off at Brunton Park.

Paul Simpson believes that it was no shock to him that Grimsby defeated the Premier League side in their own backyard, he said: "I thought it was brilliant, it really was.

"I thought they were excellent in the way they went about it.

"I have got to say I was not surprised because I had already watched their games against Leyton Orient and Northampton before the Wednesday night game.

"I knew they were a good side and I knew they were able to cause problems. I thought they were an absolute credit to the EFL and to League Two with they way they went about it.

"I don’t think Southampton can have too many grumbles because Grimsby certainly deserved to win the game and we know this is going to be a tough game against a side who have earned the right to be in the latter stages of the FA Cup."

Grimsby have been flying the flag for League Two in this year's FA Cup and Simpson hopes that alongside the financial gain, Grimsby can keep their good form in the competition.

He said: "They have earned the right to make an absolute fortune off of this cup run which will certainly make the football club better.

“I hope they do. I hope that they do carry it on. I want them to be hopeless against us this weekend but we will all be looking because it is brilliant for the league that they have been able to get through to this stage. Long may it continue for them."

Carlisle United have been in impressive form this season and occupy the remaining automatic promotion spot in the division.

When asked as to whether he would be facing a team high sky in confidence or one which is recovering from its cup win Simpson believes there is an element of the unknown.

He said: "It is really hard to say because we don’t know what has gone on since Wednesday night. I watched the game and I could see how much it meant to everybody.

"You don’t know what they have done between Wednesday night and Saturday at three o’clock.

“It is about us really. I just think if we go about our jobs properly it is irrelevant what has gone on with them.

"I believe we have got enough to cause them problems when we are on our game. The league table shows we have got enough to cause them problems.

“I will certainly congratulate Paul and his staff for what they did on Wednesday night but come three o’clock there is only one team I am concerned about and that is us.

"At the end of the game I will wish them all the best against Brighton but we have got to make it really difficult. Forget about what’s gone on with them we just have to make sure we handle the whole afternoon properly."

Carlisle United cruised to a 5-2 victory away to Crawley Town in their last fixture. Five different goalscorer's were on the scoresheet for the league's to scorers.

Speaking about his sides performance against Crawley Town, Simpson said: "I was delighted with the way we started the game because even up until the first goal I thought we were really aggressive in the way we pressed.

"We were positive with players running forward and playing balls forward. When you then get goals on the back of it, it was a big thing for Joel Senior to get his first goal, Omari getting a goal after coming back from his injury.

"We had goals from set plays with Owen Moxon showing the ability that he has got. It is brilliant that we can share goals around. We are delighted to be leading goal scorers in the league. We have to keep it going though.

"We have got 13 games to go and after 46 games we are still the leading goalscorer’s then we will have given ourselves a real good chance of achieving something.”

