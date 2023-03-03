Cumberland Council has agreed its first budget following a meeting held in Carlisle.

From 1 April the new council will start providing all council services in the current Allerdale, Copeland and Carlisle areas.

Since being elected in May last year, the Shadow Executive has been working to bring together the budgets of the borough and city councils, as well as to split the finances for Cumbria County Council.

The financial plans for 2023/24 mean that the new Cumberland Council can continue to provide waste collections, planning, and adult and children’s care services. It also provides the resources required to help meet the aspirations in the Cumberland Council Plan, transform services over the next few years and support those residents who are most in need.

Presenting the budget, Councillor Barbara Cannon, portfolio holder with responsibility for finance and assets, said: “This budget has been set with a strong focus on a safe and legal transition from the four sovereign authorities.

"But it is more than just that. It also sets the foundations for a new, modern, organisation and culture that is more effective and efficient and serves the needs of the people in Cumberland in the years to come.

“I always say that the budget of a council underpins the Council Plan. That plan makes it clear that we wish to improve the health and wellbeing of all our residents and this budget provides the resources to start work to achieve this goal."

The budget has already been through the Council’s Shadow Scrutiny Committee and there was also a survey of residents and local organisations in January.

The new authority state that the budget will allow them to focus on improving the health and well-being of all residents in Cumberland.

The budget means that those on lowest incomes will continue to receive financial support from 1 April 2023 such as through the Council Tax Reduction Scheme.

Councillor Mark Fryer, Leader of the Council, added: “I want the new Cumberland Council to enable the potential that the people of Cumberland have. And I want us to do whatever is needed to support people to unleash that potential.

"Be it by putting health and wellbeing at the heart of everything we do, by providing brilliant public services, or by supporting our most vulnerable children and adults.

“Inequalities are the biggest blockage to potential, so for Cumberland I want to see us with our cross-cutting approach to tackle inequalities as one.

"That is why our community led approach is so important. We don’t want to waste scarce resources on top down prescriptive services.”

Councillor Lisa Brown announced further ambition to look into how Cumberland Council can provide free school meals for all school children. The Authority agreed a ‘Right to Food’ motion last summer to ensure tackling food insecurity was a priority for it.

To ensure that services continue as normal and those most in need get the support they need, councillors also agreed to an average 4.99% rise in council tax from 1 April 2023.

The increase remains about half the current rate of inflation, and is split 2.99% on core council tax and 2% for Adult Social Care. The average Band D bill will increase in an extra £1.58 a week.

Those in receipt of Universal Credit will have any successful application for council tax support backdated to the same date they received Universal Credit. This will mean they will receive their full entitlement to council tax support.

The council is also currently working with the government on £40m additional support designed to cover the extra costs for a smooth transition to the new council

Cllr Cannon added: “I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to respond to our consultation – either though our website or by post. We do consider these views when making these decisions.

“By law we have to harmonise council tax levels, and there are different ways to approach this. On balance we believe it is important to ensure that all residents in the Cumberland area pay the same, per council tax band, for the services that Cumberland delivers, which is why we have gone for a weighted average.

"Choosing to go with the lowest council tax would cost a substantial amount of income and would result in a squeeze on front line services that protect the most vulnerable."

