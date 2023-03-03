A further 5,000 patients are set to be de-registered from NHS dentists in Dumfries and Galloway.

The decision has been made by Blue Door Dental Practice who gave notice to thousands of patients saying they will be de-registered by 1 June.

Out of the five dentists at the practice, three will now be moving into providing private dental treatment.

Two of the five dentists will remain operating at full capacity providing NHS dental services.

Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “At present, access to NHS registrations is extremely limited.

“NHS Dumfries and Galloway continues to work to encourage and support dentists to provide NHS general dental services and is working closely with Scottish Government colleagues on these matters.

“However, lack of dentists coming to work in the region is a key issue, and challenges in dental workforce are being seen across the UK."

All children aged 18 years old or younger will remain registered as patients at Blue Door Dental Practice.

Those patients losing their registration at Blue Door will now need to seek alternative provision.

Last year saw numerous dental practices in Dumfries and Galloway withdraw their NHS services.

A dental practice in Thornhill made the decision to withdraw provision to 3,800 adult patients.

A dental clinic in Castle Douglas also announced in October the withdrawal of NHS services for its 4,400 patients from January.

Last year Gretna dental practice also announced they were no longer providing NHS treatment to 2,400 patients.

