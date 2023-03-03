Scottish Borders residents celebrate village green community buyout

Residents in a Scottish Borders village are celebrating the completion of a community buyout of the village green in Newstead.

The land had been up for sale and planning permission granted to a private landowner to build a four bedroom house on the site.

The local community in Newstead, however, raised enough money to keep the land in the hands of the village residents.

The communities ambition is to maintain the space for the benefit of the people who live in the village.

Newstead Village Community Trust (NVCT) was formed and eventually went onto be awarded Stage 1 funding from the Scottish Land Fund.

This was to support preparation for an application to help buy the land. The community then engaged on a lengthy and complex mission to assemble the required evidence to submit the Stage 2 application.

NVCT chairperson Mark Lovatt said: "NVCT is pleased to announce that Newstead Village Green now belongs to the community. This is an incredible feat for such a small village.

"The passion, creativity, and sheer determination of residents, and friends of Newstead, means our Village Green is safely in the hands of the community. It can now be enjoyed for generations to come."

In December 2022, the community were offered £71,250 from the Scottish Land Fund . Newstead also raised a further £10,750 through local fundraising. NVCT’s offer of £82,000was then accepted by the landowner.

NVCT chairperson Mark Lovatt adds: "NVCT is now ready to embark on post-acquisition plans for the Green which are laid out in Newstead’s Community Action Plan. The plan was developed following a village wide consultation where residents showed overwhelming support to buy the Village Green for the benefit of locals and visitors.

"They came up with lots of great ideas as to how they would like to see the space developed for the community, including a gathering shelter to host informal get togethers, pop-up shops, and a calendar of activities.

"Residents are also keen to encourage native species to the area, create a small community garden and provide learning opportunities about our historic village.

"A huge thank you to everyone who has helped bring about this momentous achievement.In particular, all the residents who put their hands in their pockets and donated what theycould.

"But also, the Scottish Land Fund for their encouragement and financial support, andCouncillor David Parker and Scottish Borders Council who provided the means to developour community action plan to accompany our funding applications.

