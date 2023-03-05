An exhibition has opened in Carlisle to celebrate the history of the city council as its tenure comes to an end.

On 1 April, the authority will be merged with Allerdale and Copeland Borough Councils and Cumbria County Council to create the new Cumberland unitary authority, drastically cutting the number of elected councillors.

To mark the occasion they have put together an exhibition showcasing the achievements of council staff and displaying memorabilia from the council’s history.

Carlisle was first given a charter - effectively made a city - in the year 1240, with the first mayor coming to office then.

At the opening of the exhibition the 435th mayor, councillor Mike Mitchelson, said there was some sadness at the council at the impending changeover.

“It's going to be a momentous occasion, but it's also going to be a sad occasion,” said Mr Mitchelson.

Credit: ITV Border

“In a month's time, Carlisle City Council will no longer exist. There's a lot of sadness about that within the City Council. It's the end of an era, but it's happening on April 1st, and we've got to look forward and make it work.”

Paul Walker, Destination’s Manager at Carlisle City Council, said celebrating the staff is as important as celebrating that long history.

“Carlisle City Council has got a vast and varied history,” he said, “And we’ve got some very long standing members of staff that work for us. So this is as much about celebrating those staff and their achievements as those of the council itself.”

He went on to point out that the new Unitary Authority will have some strengths that, with the tourism offer being a key gain

“Carlisle currently has about six miles of coastline,” he said. “We’ll gain vast swathes of coastline in the new area as well as vast swathes of the Lake District National Park.”

The exhibition will run at Carlisle’s Old Town Hall on Market Street until next Saturday.

