The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for the Scottish Borders as temperatures are set to plummet throughout the region.

The warning for the Scottish Borders came into affect at midnight on Sunday and will remain in place until at least 10am on Wednesday.

Temperatures throughout southern Scotland and Cumbria are set to fall though with Carlisle and Dumfries set to see lows of minus six.

The Met Office has released this information about what to expect as a result of the cold and snowy conditions.

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

The cold snap is expected to last every day until at least Friday with temperatures expected to fall well below freezing.

