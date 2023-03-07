Supporters are being offered a unique opportunity to own a piece of a Championship rugby club.

Whitehaven Rugby League have announced that fans will be able to purchase 20 shares in the club for £100.

They say that as part of their sustainability strategy the Board of Directors have agreed a resolution to offer the supporters the chance to buy shares.

These can be purchased in increments of £100 for 20 shares.

The club says that alongside adding "much needed funds", supporters will also have a vote and a say at its shareholder AGM.

The share offer is open as a limited time offer and further share purchase schemes are not guaranteed, the club said.

Fans who purchase shares will also be entered into a prize draw with tickets to the Challenge Cup Final up for grabs.

Whitehaven started the season in poor form, losing four of their opening five fixtures.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...