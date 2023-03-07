Play Brightcove video

Watch as Ryan Dollard reports on Sellafield Ltd being fine £400,000

Sellafield Ltd has been fined £400,000 for a health and safety breach which saw a worker fall from a scaffolding ladder, sustaining serious back injuries.

The worker was carrying out repair work at the Cumbrian site when the accident happened.

As part of this, he had to climb through pipework and up a scaffolding ladder, while carrying heavy equipment.

While attempting to climb down the ladder, he suffered a fall of approximately ten feet which resulted in him having to be hospitalised.

District Judge John Temperley ruled the company must pay a fine of £400,000, and prosecution costs of £29,210.64.

After the court hearing, Paul Dicks from the Office for Nuclear Regulation, said: "We welcome today’s outcome which recognises that Sellafield Ltd fell short in its duty to protect a worker.

"This accident was entirely avoidable. Nobody should go to work and not come home in a fit and healthy state.

"A thorough investigation by the Office for Nuclear Regulation identified multiple and significant failings by Sellafield Ltd during a prolonged period.

"There was a failure to adequately plan, organise and deliver this task to repair a leaking pipe.

“The risks were not adequately controlled and there were failures in the risk assessment.

"We concluded that there were several missed opportunities that could have prevented this accident occurring."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...