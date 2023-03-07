Play Brightcove video

Watch as Bruce McKenzie went along to see the Stars' training session ahead of the World Championships.

Solway Stars are currently preparing to make history as they get set to become the first Scottish team to represent Great Britain at the Junior World Synchronised Skating Championships.

The club earned the honour after a victory in the British Championships last year.

There is lots of preparation going into the final week before the team travel to France for the tournament, which is taking place in Angers.

Speaking about the anticipation building amongst the team, captain Abbie Turner said: "Everybody is so excited right now. Just to have the chance to represent Great Britain at such a high level we can’t wait to go and do it.

Training sessions have been long for the girl's with early morning rises and late finishes common over the last few months.

Abbie said: “We do early morning’s where we start at 6 o’clock. There are people who come here before school and work. We are also on until 10 o’clock some nights.

"We have recently been travelling to Braehead to train because there has been other events on here, we have been in Murrayfield in Edinburgh, and in Lockerbie so we have been using all of the ice time we can and getting as much training in as possible."

Vice captain Laura Smith believes the team is well aware of their achievements and how their hard work has resulted in success for the club.

Laura said: "It is really amazing. We have been trying as a team and loads of teams before us for years to try and get this achievement.

"We are all really grateful that we are the one’s to go.”

Morale is high amongst the team with all but two living within 30 miles of Dumfries.

The competition takes place in Angers and will be held over two days on Friday and Saturday.

Molly Coxon the coach for the Solway Stars believes there are no expectations for any results and wants the girls to skate with a smile on their faces.

Molly said: "It is a really special achievement. We have been working on this team for over a decade where it has been a goal for them.

"The fact that this team of girls have achieved the goal of what so many previous Solway Stars members wanted makes it a really great time for us all.

"We are just aiming to go out and have two really strong skates and bring back a lot of memories. If we get good scores then that’s fine but it is more about the experience."

