A man has been jailed for more than six and a half years following two unprovoked assaults in Brampton.

Matthew Kerr, 32, of Stanley Road, Brampton was sentenced today at Carlisle Crown Court.

The attacks left one man with broken bones and the other with cuts to their face.

Both incidents took place on Main Street on 26 and 27 December 2022.

Detective Constable Rebecca Lynch said: "Kerr subjected the victims of both incidents to an unprovoked violent attack. This violent assault resulted in one of the men having bones broken.

"We take violent offences extremely seriously, and those engaging in this violent behaviour can expect to be brought before the courts.

"Anyone subject to such an incident or witnesses it should report incidents to us."

Kerr approached the first victim who was sat in his parked vehicle and subjected him to an unprovoked assault, the victim then exited the vehicle and was subject to a further assault resulting in cuts to the face.

In a second incident unrelated to the first Kerr attended the victims address on 27 December. In fear of being assaulted the victim exited the property via another entrance but was chased by Kerr.

Kerr then subjected the victim to a prolonged assault in the middle of the road stopping when a car approached but shortly after Kerr returned to continue his violent assault on the victim.

Kerr then walked away leaving the victim in the road, he sustained a broken collar bone, fractured ribs and cuts and bruised to his head and body as a result of the assault.

