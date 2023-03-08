Catch up on Representing Border - 8 March 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - after the bitter and brutal exchanges in the first TV debate of the SNP leadership race Kate Forbes claims the party can cope with public disagreement but Humza Yousaf cautions against talking down the track record of the SNP government. Also tonight - the SNP and Labour blame each other for handing control of Dumfries and Galloway Council to the Conservatives. Greg Hoare speaks to the new Tory leader Gail Macgregor. And on International Women's Day the Presiding Officer tells Peter MacMahon there's still work to be done to ensure equal representation and participation at Holyrood

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: