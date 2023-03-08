Play Brightcove video

Fiona Marley Paterson visited St Oswalds Primary School to meet some of the children who participated in the challenge

A competition designed to get children exercising has seen more than one million miles walked by youngsters in the last year.

The Active Cumbria initiative allows youngsters to track activities like running, walking and cycling on an app, which helps them collect points for their schools.

A total of 3,400 pupils from 117 schools got involved across Cumbria, collectively walking over one million miles.

St Oswalds Primary School came out on top of the leaderboard.

Headteacher Gill White said: "We thought it was a wonderful opportunity for those children who don’t want to join clubs but love doing sport.

"The children do it outside with their families. They can get their mum and dad involved as well as their brothers and sisters."

Teacher Laura Morris added: "Children and parents have been really motivated to do it at the weekends. They also do it on the way to school or their way home from school.

"It has really motivated them to get out there and be active and to try and achieve the government’s 60 minutes of exercise per day."

Oliver Carswell, who works for Active Cumbria, said: "84% of children that take part don’t do any other sports or physical activity.

"So we are hitting a huge demographic of people who aren’t that active in any other way."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...