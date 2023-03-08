One in five smokers in Cumbria aware of dementia risk, research shows

Only one in five smokers in Cumbria are aware of the dementia risk caused by smoking, research shows.

Research conducted by Alzheimer’s Research UK shows that very few smokers know the bad habit raises the risk of the disease.

By making healthy lifestyle changes, such as stopping smoking and exercising regularly, and treating any health conditions you have, you may be able to reduce your chances of getting vascular dementia.

Cumbria County Council is backing a national campaign urging smokers to quit and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

On Wednesday 8 March, which is national No Smoking Day, the council said it wants to raise awareness of the support that is available throughout the county.

The annual campaign raises awareness about the harmful effects of smoking and urges smokers of all ages to quit and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Colin Cox, Director of Public Health at Cumbria County Council, said: “Every cigarette a person smokes causes real harm. By quitting you'll be improving your own health, you’ll feel better and have more money to spend on other things that you enjoy.

“Whether you're thinking about quitting for the first time or have tried and failed before, remember that it is never too late and there are many resources available to support you every step of the way.”

Councillor Deborah Earl, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Community Services said: “Stopping smoking is the single best thing someone can do for their health.

"Not only will you reduce your risk of developing a range of serious health conditions, including dementia, but you'll also save money and feel better both physically and mentally.

“We're encouraging all smokers to give No Smoking Day a go and to take the leap by accessing the support available.”

Smokers seeking a healthier lifestyle can ask for help at their GP, local pharmacies and local stop smoking services like Fresh, which provide relevant advice and tips.

