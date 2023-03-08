The Met Office has upgraded its snow warning for parts of Cumbria from yellow to amber.

This means "heavy snow is likely to cause significant disruption" in areas including Kirkby Stephen.

The warning will be in place between 3pm on Thursday and midday on Friday.

What to expect?

Travel delays on roads

Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel

Rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: "The boundary between milder and colder air will slowly move north through Wednesday and overnight, moving the chances of snow further north with it.

"Snow will have settled quite widely in central parts of the UK as we move into Thursday morning leaving tricky conditions for the morning travel period.

"It will be another very cold night, especially under clear skies in Scotland where temperatures could get down to -15°C again tonight.

"An Amber warning for snow has been issued for the high ground running north in the centre of northern England as snow redevelops through the course of Thursday and persist until early Friday.

"Here we could see up to 40cm of snow accompanied by strong winds causing blizzard conditions."

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis said: "Even a little snow on the roads has the potential to make them treacherous for drivers, so we’re advising everyone to proceed extremely cautiously over the next few days.

"Being gentle on the accelerator and brake is vital to lessen the chances of skidding.

"It’s also essential drivers go out prepared for the conditions by packing warm clothes and blankets, food and drink and a portable battery charger (power bank) so their mobiles don’t let them down even if their vehicles do.

"Anyone who isn’t confident with winter driving might want to postpone their journeys until temperatures increase."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...