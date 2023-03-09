Cumbria nominations for North West Family Business Awards revealed

Fourteen Cumbrian businesses have been nominated in the North West Family Business Awards.

The event is organised by the Family Business Community and celebrates family firms from across the region, recognising their achievements and celebrating their successes.

The judging took place on 3 March and saw various people from across the north west reviewing all of the submissions.

The judging criteria included ensuring that the businesses demonstrated a strong strategy, a dedication to providing excellent service, solid business values and efficient communication practices.

Sue Howorth, Co-Founder of The Family Business Community said, “We have beenabsolutely blown away by the sheer volume of outstanding award entries that came our way, our judges were presented with some of the most inspiring and impressive submissions imaginable, making for a truly challenging selection process.

"Our finalists should feel incredibly proud of the hard work, commitment, and creativity which have taken them to the shortlist. In addition, we are looking forward to revealing our agri-business finalists in the next few weeks, kindly sponsored by H&H Group."

Dave Clarkson, Co-Founder of The Family Business Community said, “The judges had anawe-inspiring task of selecting the finest entries, and we know it must have been challenging.

"The individuals who made the shortlist should feel incredibly proud of their accomplishments. Their dedication, talent, and hard work have impressed us beyond measure.

"The Family Business Community is proud to be representing and celebrating these remarkable individuals and we hope you will join us in May in the celebration of the incredible achievements of family businesses within the North West.”

The North West Family Business Award Ceremony will take place on 19 May at the Concorde Conference Centre, Manchester.

The Cumbria nominees for the awards are:

Lady of the Swans & Stars

Theas Lakeland Walks

Cumbria Clocks

Cut the Wrap

Jones Caravan Breakers

Realise HR

The Dalesman Country Inn

Shed One

Pioneer Foodservice

George Romney Ltd

Hardy Soft Play & Bouncefest UK

Dickinsons Place

Burns Farm

Hope & Ancho

