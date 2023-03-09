Emma Harper apologises for SNP leadership contest 'mistake'

An SNP MSP has apologised for breaking the party's rules by emailing members to set out her support for leadership candidate Humza Yousaf.

Speaking publicly about the issue for the first time, Emma Harper, who represents the South Scotland region, told Representing Border she was sorry for the "mistake" and had nothing further to add.

Concerns were raised by Steve Norris, convener of the Kirkcudbright and District SNP branch, who claimed Ms Harper had used the SNP email system to contact members in the south of Scotland just before nominations closed, setting out her support for Humza Yousaf.

Mr Norris made the claim in a guest post on the website of Craig Murray, who describes himself as a human rights activist and historian.

He argued it showed the SNP leadership contest had been "compromised" - something strongly disputed by the party, as well as by Humza Yousaf and Emma Harper.

An SNP spokesperson said "email privileges provided to elected representatives cannot be used for this purpose".

The spokesperson went on to say all parliamentarians and councillors had been reminded of the restrictions in place during a leadership election campaign, and that Ms Harper "accepts that she was in the wrong and has offered an apology to the three candidates".

The candidates are Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf, and the winner is set to be announced on the 27th of March.