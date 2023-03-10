Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson is looking for his side to make it four wins in a row when they travel to Swindon Town on Saturday.

The Blues currently sit second in League Two following three impressive victories with the most recent coming at home against FA Cup quarter finalists Grimsby Town.

After 34 matches played, Simpson's side have amassed 61 points and are the top goal-scorers in the league with 56 so far this campaign.

He is hoping that his players can continue their fine form which has elevated them up the table.

He said: "It is so important. We have talked all season all about giving ourselves a platform to go into the run-in and we have certainly given ourselves a good platform.

Paul Simpson is targeting promotion with Carlisle United this campaign. Credit: Carlisle United

"We are in a good place. The players are playing with real confidence and belief in themselves and in each other. The challenge for us is to try and go four consecutive wins.

"We are not satisfied at three, we need to keep pushing on. I really do believe the side that has the most consistent run of wins will be the team to jump into those top places to get out of this league."

Simpson believes that Saturday's opponents have players in their ranks that can cause his side problems.

There is experience running through the play-off-pushing side who have a spot in the top seven in the league in their sights.

Simpson said: "We focus on ourselves. We always show the players what the threats might be in the opposition, so we know that Swindon have got some players that can cause us problems.

"The biggest two names out of them is Johnny Williams, who is a fantastic footballer and has had a great career playing at the highest level and Charlie Austin, who is just a natural goalscorer.

"They have got those as the obvious threats and we will highlight those to the players but the most important thing for us is how we go about it. We will go in with what our plan will be, what we think we will be able to do and where we will cause them problems.

"It is then just keep your fingers crossed that we can go and execute that plan properly."

Experienced striker Austin has an impressive record since joining Swindon Town this campaign.

The former QPR and Southampton striker has scored goals at every level he has played at, including the top flight of English football.

In the 2014/15 season, when playing at Loftus Road, he ended the season as the fourth highest goalscorer where he bagged himself 18 goals and was named player of the month for December.

Speaking about the plan to combat the threat of Austin, Simpson said: "Just play like we have been doing. Defend for our lives and hopefully we have got enough forward players that they are talking about ours at the end of the game and not Charlie.

"He has had a fantastic career and watching the games that I have watched of them recently he is still a very good target man.

"He is still a good striker who gets into good areas. He has a knack of scoring goals.

"I think we have got players who can cope with him, I have been delighted with the way we have defended, we have had 14 clean sheets this season and the challenge is can we go and get 15 this weekend and give ourselves a right good chance at winning.”

Simpson believes that every match between now and the rest of the season will present a unique challenge for his side.

Simpson said: "I think they are all going to be tricky games, if I am going to be honest with you.

"I don’t think there is going to be any games between now and the end of the season which will be straightforward and we have got to make sure we keep doing what we have done consistently over the season.

"Swindon will think if they can get a win on Saturday that they will push themselves a little bit closer to those play-off spots and give themselves a fighting chance. We also know if we win on Saturday we will stay second in the table and maybe we might even get a little bit closer to the top placed team."

