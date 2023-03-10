Play Brightcove video

Watch as Bruce McKenzie visits Dumfries Ice Bowl to visits Scotland's next generation of curlers.

Scotland's next generation of curlers are celebrating their success at the Junior World Championships.

Both the boys and girls teams came back from the tournament as medal winners.

The girl's team skip Fay Henderson has returned to Dumfries Ice Bowl with a gold medal around her neck.

Miss Henderson believes that there is no surprise behind the success seen from the junior teams in the Junior World Championships.

The gold medalist said: "It is absolutely amazing to be honest.

"At the start of the week, we knew we would have a really good chance to get a medal at least or stay up in the A division, which was the first focus.

"To come home being world champions is absolutely amazing.

“Ultimately that breeds success the more curlers you have the better it is and if you can make it a social aspect for some kids as well.

"My friend Tom still curls every day and he is 92. It just shows you it is a sport for everyone."

The boy's team also made history in their first World Championship, becoming one of the youngest rinks ever to pick up a bronze medal.

Three of the team, including Archie Hyslop, are just 15 and they are delighted to see their training pay off.

Archie Hyslop became one of the youngest rinks to pick up a bronze medal Credit: ITV Border

Archie said: "It is just a dream come true really. Especially at this age, it is just unreal.

"The boys played really well over there and you just can’t ask for much more at this age."

Team member Orrin Carson believes that the sport is for anyone and that he would encourage anyone of any age to consider giving it a go.

He said: "We are in the Ice Rink three or four times a week.

"A lot of people don’t really understand the game but if you play it for two or three years you would understand what you need to do to achieve all of the rewards and prizes you can get."

Orrin Carson believes curling is a game for everyone Credit: ITV Border

Coach Ryan Carson believes the curlers have an excellent facility they can use in Dumfries and only travel closer to Scotland's central belt every other week.

He said: "We go to Stirling periodically but it doesn’t make sense for us to travel for two hours when we have got a great facility here and it is well supported."

Ambition is something the youthful curlers do not lack and for girls skip Fay Henderson her sights are set a little higher than the Junior World Championship.

She said: "The more I have chased my junior career the more I thought that a Scotland top would be really cool.

"Then you get past that and you think I have got my Scotland top, what else can I do with that?

"Going to the next level is definitely the goal. I am moving onto ladies and hopefully at some point the Olympics."

