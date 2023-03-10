A "check before you travel" warning has been issued to rail passengers ahead of the latest strikes by the RMT Union.

The strike action is set to take place on Thursday 16 and Saturday 18 March.

Despite suspending action by their members working for Network Rail, the RMT strike for members working for train operators, including Northern, remains in place.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re expecting the skeleton services we can run to be very busy – so customers should plan ahead and check before they travel.

“Given the reduced timetable only runs until 7pm, I’m very keen to stress that people should check their ‘last train home’ on those dates – so that customers don’t find themselves stranded at the wrong end of the line as a result of this action by the RMT.”

Northern's Tricia Williams told rail users to expect a skeleton service Credit: PA

The strikes will affect services on 14 train companies with trains due to start later and finish much earlier than usual.

There are also further RMT strikes planned for 30 March and 1 April.

Steve Montgomery, Chair of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “This latest round of strikes will be a further inconvenience to our customers, who have already experienced months of disruption, and cost our people even more money at a time they can least afford it.

"They will also be asking why the RMT leadership blocked the chance to resolve this dispute by refusing to give their members – many of whom would have benefited from a 13% increase – a say on their own deal.

“Unfortunately, while we will pull out all the stops to keep as many trains running as possible, there will be reduced services across many parts of the rail network on all four strike days, so our advice is to check before you travel.

"Tickets for 16 and 18 March can be used the day before the ticket date, or up to and including Tuesday 21 March.

"Tickets for 30 March and 1 April can be used the day before, or up to and including Tuesday 4 April.

“Passengers with Advance, Anytime or Off-Peak tickets for travel on strike days can also have their ticket refunded with no fee if the train that the ticket is booked for is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled.”

RMT members have began voting on a "new and improved" offer from Network Rail and have until Monday 20 March to make their decision on that offer.

