Farmers from around the world have been gathering in Carlisle this weekend for the Borderway Dairy Expo.

On for the eleventh time, the event is one of the biggest in the agricultural calendar, attracting around 7,000 producers and spectators.

There are a wide range of competition categories Credit: ITV Border

Glyn Lucas is the organiser. He said: "Our slogan is 'where the dairy industry meets'. And it certainly is that this year, with people from all over the United Kingdom, Ireland and further afield, it's great to see a really nice group of people, a big group of people from Pakistan and India here to learn about the latest technologies in milking cows."

A range of competition categories are effectively a shop window for breeders to showcase their livestock, at a time when there's a renewed focus on local produce.

The event attracted around seven thousand producers and spectators Credit: ITV Border

Stacey Creighton is Area Manager for Cattle Information Services. She said: "We're hoping that the public and now especially off the back of COVID, are aware of where the food comes from, aware of the fact that it's better to be home grown rather than shipped in from abroad, reducing food Miles. And actually our producers produce to the highest standard."

They are standards that look set to continue breeding success.