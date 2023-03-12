National success for Dovenby's M-Sport with Malcolm Wilson Rally win
M-Sport factory driver Adrien Fourmaux claimed victory at the opening round of the British Rally Championship, The Malcolm Wilson Rally.
In difficult conditions, Frenchman Fourmaux and co-driver Alex Coria took a convincing victory in the snow-laden Cumbrian stages, finishing 53 seconds ahead of last-years BRC runners up Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin.
The annual Cumbrian race was part of the national competition for the first time.
The rally was based at the home of M-Sport near Cockermouth, passing through Grizedale Forest.
Fourmaux was delighted with the win. He said: “It has been really good fun; a really nice experience this morning with some tricky conditions”.
“I had no test before today, so this morning’s first Greystoke stage was my first time back in this car for twelve months. Of course, I am happy with a win, yes”.Now the British Rally Championship switches its focus to asphalt and the first of four back to back asphalt events, as the Jim Clark Rally in May takes crews to the rapid closed road stages of the Scottish Borders.