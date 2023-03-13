Carlisle United are targeting a bumper crowd of over 10,000 fans in their upcoming Good Friday match against Tranmere Rovers.

The Blues are flying high in League Two and currently sit second in the division ahead of third place Stevenage.

As the season enters the final stages, Carlisle United have launched an initiative to attract at least 10,000 supporters for home game on 7 April.

Supporters can purchase a ticket for just £10 and under 18's can purchase a ticket for £5.

Speaking to the club's website, manager Paul Simpson said: "I know I’ve repeated myself over and over, but I have to say that our fans have been incredible home and away this season.

"With the run we’ve been on recently we are hoping for big numbers for the Stevenage game this weekend, and with the reduced prices it would be good for us to the reach the 10,000 target for home fans on Good Friday.

Paul Simpson is urging supporters to come out and support the team as they target promotion this campaign. Credit: Carlisle United

“From where we were last February it feels like we have a really united club, and that’s important, because we’re all pulling together for the same purpose.

“Nothing has been achieved yet, but if we can turn out and support the lads - who have done their bit to get us where we are now - and help them with the next 11, it will make a massive difference.

“When we walk out of the tunnel and see and hear our fans it’s huge. We’re into that all-important final push, so let’s do it together.”

Paul Simpson's side are the top goal-scorers in the division so far this campaign. Credit: PA

The club are aiming for the Tranmere match to be a celebration of the success the club has had so far this season.

In addition to the reduced ticket prices there are many other events and attractions for supporters attending the game.

Chief executive Nigel Clibbens speaking to the club's website said: “This is far more than a simple cheap ticket scheme. We want fans to be here early, from 11.30am, and we’ll have additional attractions and activities with that in mind as we look to make it a fun day around the football.

“We want to give our fans in the city and from the wider area the chance to come out in force and show how much they back Paul, the team and the club at what is a vital time.

“The challenge we have set ourselves is to break the 10,000 home fans figure. There is a real desire to see far more people come to Brunton Park and, hopefully, they’ll come back for more for the remainder of the run-in.

“We’re in a great position and we’ve seen through the season what a difference our crowd can make. Even bigger numbers can only make an even bigger difference.

“Prices are low, kids are free, the team is riding high – come one everybody, let’s do this together, get united behind this and let’s make it #10for10.”

As initiatives off the park are backing supporters the team on the pitch have been giving the fans plenty to shout about.

Carlisle showed why they are sitting second in the division as Ryan Edmondson returned from injury to score a last-minute winner against Swindon.

Ryan Edmondson celebrating with fans earlier on this season. Credit: PA

Confidence throughout the club is sky-high and supporters are believing that promotion could very well be on the cards this season.

Simpson said: "When things like what happened on Saturday happen it just keeps building the belief levels, which is good for everyone.

“The longer you go through it the more belief comes, the closer you get to achieving something. You have to keep that belief, keep the same work rate we have, make sure we stay in games better, stay ahead in games.

“You saw the desire that came from the two players getting the block on for when they scored, unfortunately they got that bit of a break and the lad finished it. But there was a desire to do things properly, to defend.

"There are 11 games to go now, and they’re all really big games, huge games. I’ve no idea what else has gone on around the division but I don’t really care. I know that if we do our job properly we’ll be fine."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...