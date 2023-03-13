Catch up on Representing Border - 13th March 2023

Play Brightcove video

Tonight's Representing Border comes from Dundee with highlights of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Spring conference. The Scottish leader Alex Cole-Hamilton claims the nationalist star is on the wane and his party is set to make gains at the expense of the SNP. Peter MacMahon asks the Lib Dems UK leader Ed Davey about the prospects of a Lib Dem revival and if he's given up on rejoining the EU any time soon. Also on the programme - the leader of the Liberal Democrat's sister party in Ukraine makes an impassioned plea to the conference calling for more military support to defeat the Russians. And we'll hear from two former South of Scotland Westminster candidates about the party's prospects of a revival in the region and the Lib Dem's role in local councils.

