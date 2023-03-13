Play Brightcove video

Watch as the Solway Sharks score a last-gasp equaliser to take their match to a penalty shoot-out where they went on to win both the League and Cup

The Solway Sharks secured an incredible League and Cup double at the weekend in dramatic circumstances.

The Sharks drew 5-5 with Billingham Stars in the first leg at Dumfries Ice Bowl on Friday evening.

The second leg was finely poised and with Billingham leading the match 3-2, Solway Sharks produced a moment of brilliance to take the match to a penalty shoot-out.

With just 27 seconds left of the game to play an equaliser was found to tie the game up.

The Sharks tasted double celebrations as the nearest rivals to the title Whitley Warriors lost.

