The Met Office has issued a warning for snow and ice for Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders from tonight.

The warning starts at 17:00 and will be in place until at least 10:00 on Tuesday morning.

There are also multiple flood alerts in place throughout Cumbria.

There are six flood alerts currently in place for Cumbria. Credit: Gov.Uk

The snow and ice warnings in place are expected to see rain, sleet and snow followed by some ice.

What to expect?

The Met Office has released this advice for people with what to expect.

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

A Met Office statement said: "An area of rain will turn to sleet and snow from the north, initially over Scotland, and then over northern England during Monday evening.

"Accumulating snow will mostly be above 200-300m, but possibly to lower levels in Scotland for a time, with 2-5 cm in places.

"Sleet and snow clearing southeastwards overnight into Tuesday, with temperatures then falling and ice forming, particularly on untreated surfaces."

What advice is there?

The Met Office has released this advice for what to expect travelling in the snow and ice.

Avoid travel if possible

If you must drive, check the Highway Code for advice on driving in ice and snowy weather. A summary of the advice is: Take care around gritters. Don't be tempted to overtake. Slow down - it can take 10 times longer to stop in snowy or icy conditions, so allow extra room. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Manoeuvre gently and avoid harsh braking and acceleration. If you start to skid, gently ease off the accelerator and avoid braking. If braking is necessary, pump the brakes don't slam them on. If you get stuck, stay with your car and tie something brightly coloured to your aerial

If you go outside wear several layers of clothing and keep dry to prevent loss of body heat. Watch out for signs of hypothermia - uncontrollable shivering, slow/slurred speech, memory lapse and drowsiness and frostbite - loss of feeling in and pale appearance of fingers, toes, nose and ear lobes. Keep moving your arms and legs to help the blood circulate

Be aware of black ice. It isn't always visible and so can be an even greater hazard for both motorists and pedestrians. Black ice may be formed when rain or drizzle fall on a road surface which is at a temperature below zero

