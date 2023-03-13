A 60-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a hit and run on the A6091 near Melrose.

Police were called to reports of a woman being struck by a vehicle near to Borders General Hospital at around 21:50 on Sunday.

The driver failed to stop and the road remains closed as officers carry out their investigation.

Chief Inspector Vinnie Fisher, Local Area Commander said: “We are appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing the vehicle involved and its driver as soon as possible.

“Our enquiries have established that there were three cars seen in the area at the time of the crash. They were a silver Ford Fiesta, a red hatchback and a small white hatchback. Work is ongoing to trace these vehicles and their occupants as part of this investigation.

“I would directly appeal to the driver of the vehicle that struck the woman to do the right thing and come forward.

“We are keen to gather any dash-cam footage and would urge anyone who was driving in this area around the time of the incident on Sunday night to contact us. You may have captured something vital to our enquiries."

The woman was taken to Borders General Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...