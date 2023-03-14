Catch up on Representing Border - 14th March 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - with voting underway in the SNP leadership contest we speak to two prominent supporters of the frontrunners in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon: Borders MSP Christine Grahame who is backing Kate Forbes and the Environment Minister Mairi McAllan who is supporting Humza Yousaf. Also tonight, the Minister in charge of the Deposit Return Scheme tells MSPs its problems are down to misunderstanding how it will work. And we look ahead to tomorrow's UK budget with the Director of the think tank, the Fraser of Allander Institute. Professor Mairi Spowage guides us through what to look out for in the Chancellor's statement.

