Flood warning and flood alert in place in Cumbria

A flood warning and alert are in force in Cumbria after heavy rain in recent days.

A flood warning is in place for Keswick Campsite due to high water levels and areas most at risk include low-lying areas bordering the shores of Derwentwater.

The Environment Agency is warning people to avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near water.

People are also asked not to walk or drive through floodwater.

The public body has also issued a flood alert for the Upper River Derwent, Stonethwaite Beck and Derwentwater with similar messaging issued for this area.