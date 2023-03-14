Snow weather warning issued for Cumbria and southern Scotland

A weather warning for snow covering most of Cumbria and southern Scotland has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning comes into force at 4pm on 15 March and runs until 4am on 16 March.

It covers the whole of Cumbria with the exception of the west coast and the Solway.

All of Dumfries and Galloway will be affected - except some southern and western parts.

The forecaster's warning also includes most of the Borders except some eastern areas.

Spells of snow are likely to cause disruption, mainly over higher transport routes.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with passengers warned of longer journey times by road, bus and train.

The Met Office has issued the warning for most of our region. Credit: Met Office

Spells of snow are expected to develop on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, mainly in areas above 100m to 200m.

Later on Wednesday evening and during Thursday's early hours, this snow will then turn to rain as milder weather conditions spread across the British Isles.

Meanwhile, below 100m to 200m, snow may fall briefly during the late afternoon and early evening before turning to rain.

Snow accumulations will be mainly in areas above 200m to 300m with several centimetres of snow falling in some places, especially in Scotland, and above 400m more than 10cm of snow is possible in places.