A youngster had to be treated by paramedics after copying a fire-playing prank on social media.

The youth suffered injuries and was one of three casualties impacted by accidental fires within homes in the Annandale and Eskdale area between 1 April and 30 September last year.

Firefighters produced their six-month update report for the Annandale and Eskdale area committee, which takes place next Wednesday.

The report, prepared by station commander Lucy Donaldson, reads: "There were zero fire fatalities within Annandale and Eskdale, however, there were three casualties attributed to accidental dwelling fires over the reporting year.

"One was a youth who had been experimenting following watching a social media video. They sustained slight burns to their face and were tended to by SAS (Scottish Ambulance Service) on scene.

"Our post-domestic incident response initiative, where we offer home fire safety visits to people that have been involved in an incident and their neighbours, continues to raise awareness and highlight deficiencies.

"This helps to reassure and give advice to people who have been affected by fire that they are safe in their homes."

The number of accidental dwelling fires in Annandale and Eskdale between 1 April and 30 September last year was equal to the previous year's figure of 12.

Half of these did not require any firefighting action and the majority had an area of damage by fire of less than 10sq metres, according to the fire service report.

Smoke detectors were not present in three of the premises which were addressed by the attending crew or community action team.

Concerns were also raised in the report regarding maintaining staffing levels at Gretna.

"Moffat, Lockerbie, Langholm, Gretna and Annan on call RDS (retained duty system) managed a combined availability of over 83 per cent," states the report.

"We are aware of the circumstances surrounding availability at Gretna and have been investing in recruitment as well as providing short-term cover at peak times to maintain resilience within Annandale and Eskdale.

"Taking Gretna out of the equation, the remaining stations are returning a 94 per cent availability, which is outstanding in the current climate."