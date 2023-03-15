A new scheme will see £2 million injected into revamping Scotland's historic buildings.

The funding, launched by Historic Environment Scotland (HES), will be predominantly available for not-for-profit organisations, such as charities, local authorities, religious bodies and community groups.

They'll be able to apply for grants of between £1,000 and £500,000.

Susan O’Connor, Head of Grants at HES said: "Historic Environment Grants will help ensure that the projects we support have a long-term impact on the people and places of Scotland, and we very much look forward to working with communities across the country to help secure a sustainable future for Scotland’s historic environment."

To receive the funding, applicants must be able to show how their project can contribute to things like climate action, skills and engagement.

Culture Minister, Neil Gray, said: "As these grants can have a significant impact on places and people, in particular supporting training and skills development in local communities, I would encourage those with relevant projects to apply for the new Historic Environment Grants funding scheme."

