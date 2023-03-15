Catch Up On Representing Border - 15th March 2023

On tonight's Representing Border we assess the budget and its impact on the South of Scotland. Jeremy Hunt calls it a budget for growth that will bring benefits north of the border - but living standards are still set to fall. Tom Sheldrick speaks to the Scotland Office Minister John Lamont who claims the Chancellor's measures will be good for our region as he defends pension tax changes set to benefit the wealthy. And Peter MacMahon asks the Deputy First Minister John Swinney if the Scottish Government will follow Jeremy Hunt's lead and expand child care here. Plus expert analysis from David Phillips, Associate Director at the independent economics research institute the IFS.

