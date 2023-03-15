Staff at BBC Radio Cumbria on 24 hour strike over plans to axe local shows

Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) at BBC Radio Cumbria are striking over plans to axe local services.

Staff at local radio throughout England at the BBC are striking for 24 hours from 11am on Wednesday.

Plans to axe radio shows and to reduce resources are the reason behind staff striking.

Belinda Artingstoll, from the NUJ Radio Cumbria branch said: “In addition to the changes mentioned across BBC local radio, Radio Cumbria have had to contend with covering one of the country’s biggest counties with a shrinking number of journalists over the past few years.

"As part of the latest changes, the BBC is imposing a one-size-fits all staffing template across all 39 BBC local radio stations which clearly disadvantages us even more in a place as big as Cumbria.”

Michelle Stanistreet, the NUJ General Secretary said: “BBC journalists care deeply about public service broadcasting.

"NUJ members working at BBC Local across England are taking industrial action on Wednesday and Thursday in a 24 hour strike that is about the future of quality local news in the many diverse communities the BBC serves.

"Plans to axe radio shows and reduce resources have caused dismay and anger amongst NUJ members who know the true value of trusted local news. The BBC’s much-vaunted Digital First strategy should not be implemented at the expense of news and content that is genuinely local and accessible.

"The NUJ calls on the BBC to engage fully with the concerns of members who work across BBC Local, and come up with a workable compromise and sustainable solution.”

A BBC Spokesperson said last week: "Our local plans are about delivering an even better service to communities across England, reflecting how audiences use the BBC, strengthening our online provision and increasing the impact of our journalism.

"We have consulted extensively with the NUJ over recent months and adapted our plans in response to feedback.

"We have assured teams working across our 39 BBC Local bases that we will maintain overall investment and staffing levels in local services and we'll work hard to minimise the risk of compulsory redundancies."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...