Fiona Dunlop spends hours going round graveyards to tend to the resting places of people who lost their lives in the First World War.

Her interest was kindled during her time as a history teacher, when she took school trips to see the battlefields of Europe with their impressive memorials.

Today, she is a volunteer for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, with 14 cemeteries to look after throughout the Scottish Borders.

Fiona makes sure that headstones and plots are kept in good order, and that the names ofthe fallen are clearly displayed.

She tells Lori Carnochan that she has also trained as a tour guide, so that she can share details of the lives of those buried in these graveyards.

