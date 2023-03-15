Teachers are currently on strike throughout Cumbria as members of the National Education Union (NEU) begin two days of strike action.

Teachers are striking over pay and are looking for a fully funded above inflation pay rise.

Cumbrian teachers have travelled to London on Wednesday to take part in a national demonstration which will culminate in a rally at Trafalgar Square.

On Thursday 16 March there will be various local pickets throughout the region.

Teachers in Scotland recently accepted a Scottish Government pay offer which will see their pay increase by 12.3% next month and also have their pay backdated by 7% to April 2022.

Scottish teachers will also receive a further 5% increase this April and a 2% increase in pay from January next year.

Beth Farhat, NEU Northern Regional Secretary said: “We do not want to go on strike – we want to be in the classroom, teaching and supporting children and young people.

"It continues to be a regret that our members have to take strike action, but we know that parents and the public understand the gravity of the situation around school funding and teacher recruitment and retention.

“The NEU, as we have always stated, is prepared to enter talks at any point. And, as and when through negotiation a reasonable offer from Government is made we will pause strike action while the offer is put to members.

"This is exactly what happened last week in Wales. Gillian Keegan needs to take a leaf out of the Welsh Government's book, stop playing politics and get down to serious negotiation.”

A UK Government statement said: "The Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, has written to teaching unions inviting them to engage in formal talks on pay, conditions and reform.

"A condition of these talks is that the National Education Union (NEU) pauses strikes. Our hope is that we can find a fair and reasonable settlement that recognises the vital role teachers play."

There are 63 schools closed or partially closed in Cumbria as a result of the strike action.

What are the rail strikes?

There are further RMT rail strikes taking place this week on Thursday 16 March and Saturday 18 March.

An amended timetable will be in operation on these days with customers issued with a "check before you travel warning".

Despite suspending action by their members working for Network Rail, the RMT strike for members working for train operators, including Northern, remains in place.

Chris Jackson, regional director for Northern, said: “We’re expecting the skeleton services we can run to be very busy – so customers should plan ahead and check before they travel.

“Given the reduced timetable only runs until 7pm, I’m very keen to stress that people should check their ‘last train home’ on those dates – so that customers don’t find themselves stranded at the wrong end of the line as a result of this action by the RMT.”

ScotRail confirmed that their services would be able to operate as normal and will not have any impact on ScotRail trains.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “ScotRail services will operate as normal on Thursday, 16 March, following the suspension of planned strike action by RMT members of Network Rail.

“The dispute between the trade union and other train operators does not involve any ScotRail staff. We look forward to welcoming passengers to our services.”

Who else is striking?

Junior doctors are currently on strike across England as part of a 72 hour walkout over pay and conditions.

The British Medical Association (BMA) is demanding a substantial pay rise for doctors.

Previously, Health Secretary Steve Barclay invited the BMA to talks but the union rejected the idea, saying there were “unacceptable” preconditions.

BBC staff are also currently on strike with employees who work on local radio striking over plans to axe local shows.

Staff at local radio throughout England at the BBC are striking for 24 hours from 11am on Wednesday.

Plans to axe radio shows and to reduce resources are the reason behind staff striking.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) are also currently striking as part of the PCS campaign for fair pay, pensions and job security.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...