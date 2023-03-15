Cumbria Police is urging as many women and girls as possible to complete their survey on how safe they feel in the county.

The anonymous online survey is to find out about the personal safety of women and girls in Cumbria.

So far there has been 1,300 responses with the deadline for completion on 2 April.

The online survey seeks opinions on topics including how women and girls feel in their own homes, neighbourhoods and towns - and includes questions about their own experiences.

Detective Superintendent Sally Blaiklock said: “We’re really pleased with the response so far from the public to this important survey – but the more people fill this in, the better the information we have to work from to inform our policing services.

“The survey is completely anonymous and only takes a few minutes to fill in. This is an extremely important issue and we want to hear your thoughts on how it affects you.”

Cumbria Police says it is looking to use the information collected to better inform its policing services as part of the national issue of violence against women and girls.

Det Supt Blaiklock added: “Violence against women and girls is unacceptable and Cumbria Constabulary and our partners always treat these issues seriously.

“We have carried out a lot of work to address the issue of violence against women and girls and we believe this survey is our latest tool to help our drive to constantly improve.”

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: “Cumbria is one of the safest places to live in England and Wales. However, we do experience violence against women and girls in the county.

“By better understanding when, where and why women and girls feel unsafe, the police can provide better resources into these areas to help reduce violence that affects women in Cumbria.

“I would urge all women and girls to take part in this survey and let us know your thoughts and opinions."

