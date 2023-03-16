Play Brightcove video

A new initiative is underway to attract more visitors to the south of Scotland - especially those who drive straight past it and head for the Highlands or the big cities of the Central Belt.

Under the slogan "Scotland Starts Here", the campaign aims to pull together the many small businesses that make up the local tourism industry, and to provide a marketing “umbrella” to help them sell their wares.

Sandy McCracken meets some of the people running those businesses - including an alpaca farmer, the owner of a hotel famed for fine dining, and a company offering guided tours of the area in a vintage camper van.

Just one of the stories in this edition of Border Life…