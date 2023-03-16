Catch Up On Representing Border - 16th March 2023

On tonight's programme - The SNP U-turn and publish their party membership numbers as two of three candidates in the leadership race questioned the integrity of the election process. But the First Minister says it's a democratic leadership election with a tried and tested process that the SNP has trusted for years. The Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer tells Greg Hoare the SNP must ensure the contest is open and accountable as he again rules out any post-election pact with the nationalists. And The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times join Tim Backshall to discuss the SNP leadership race.

Play Brightcove video