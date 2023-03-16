The Cumbria Food Awards are returning for a second year with the event.

The awards celebrate the best in the food, drink and hospitality sector across the county and will take place at Kendal College on Thursday 16 March.

The event takes place at Kendal College, one of the country's most highly rated hospitality training providers.

Kendal College principal Kelvin Nash said: “Kendal College is delighted to host the Cumbria Food Awards again in 2023.

"The event brings together the highest levels of talent and showcases the very best of Cumbrian hospitality.

“Our catering students can’t wait to be involved, as it puts them at the very heart of an event which enables them to meet with and learn from the best in their field.”

The event is sponsored by Cumbrian food supplier Caterite and will be hosted by former Master Chef winner Irini Tzortzoglou.

Caterite managing director Lorcan Byrne said: “We are delighted to once again be the headline sponsor for this fantastic event, showcasing the very best Cumbria has to offer.

“The inaugural evening was something really special and we all hope to build on that success, highlighting the talent in our county and to continue to support the fabulous work that is put in by the organisers to bring this showcase together.”

From the event which took place last year the winners included The Yan at Broadrayne in Grasmere, which was named Casual Dining Venue of the Year; The Cottage in the Wood at Whinlatter, Keswick which took home Restaurant of the Year and Lakes Brew Co, which was presented with the award for Drinks Producer of the Year.

