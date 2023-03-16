Pupils in Cumbria have been learning about the consequences of knife crime, as part of a new police campaign.

Operation Damask is designed to educate youngsters about the dangers of carrying a knife.

Throughout the last week, Cumbria Police have been directly targeting knife crime in Carlisle which resulted in:

19 people being stopped and searched

One male being interviewed for drugs possession

One male being arrested for drug driving

One man being dealt with for possession of cannabis

Carlisle Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Andrew Leather, who led the week, said: "The aim of the week was to educate people from an early age about the dangers of carrying a knife and getting involved in violent crime.

"We hope that those pupils visited last week take onboard the very real consequences of knife crime and share that with their peers.

"We will further build on that education with the visits from Samantha’s Legacy to secondary schools.

"We will continue to be proactive in targeting those believed to be carrying weapons.

"If you know someone who is carrying a knife or other weapons, please report it to us or Crimestoppers anonymously. We are all aware from incidents locally and nationally the impact this has on people’s lives and wider communities."

