Plans have been approved for the next stage of Kendal's multimillion-pound flood scheme.

The Environment Agency has been granted permission by South Lakeland District Council for a new pumping station for Stock Beck and flood defences at Gooseholme Park.

The scheme promises to improve flood protection for more than 1,400 homes and in excess of 1,100 businesses in the town and the surrounding area.

Pre-construction work will start this winter with construction beginning in the spring.

The flood defences will be built using natural stone located around the boundary of Gooseholme Park with a flood gate to maintain public access to the riverside.

The approved plans for the pumping station also include the use of fish-friendly pumps.

Landscaping will also take place between Stramongate into Gooseholme Park.

When built, the equipment for the pumping station will be housed underground with the building designed to reflect local architectural features.

The Stock Beck Pumping Station will manage nearby water levels more effectively.

The Environment Agency will also create two new amenity areas for the community within Gooseholme Park.

Kendal was among many areas in Cumbria devastated by flooding in 2015.

Alex Cowin, project manager for Stock Beck Pumping Station said: “Being granted the planning permission for the Gooseholme area heralds the start of the next part of the flood risk management scheme for Kendal.

“It is important to get the scheme built as quickly as possible to protect the homes and businesses in this area of Kendal.”

The Community Flood Hub on Little Aynam has information about the scheme and members of the Environment Agency team are on hand to answer questions and take feedback on the project.

The hub is open every Tuesday and Thursday, 10am- 4.30pm.