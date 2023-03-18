Police appeal after teenager assaulted in Hawick

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted in Hawick.

The 16-year-old was on a pathway between Galalaw Road and the B6359/A7 when he was approached by two others.

With their faces covered, they demanded he hand over his possessions and assaulted him before making off in the direction of the A7.

The teenager was left with minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

It happened between 7pm and 7.45pm on Thursday 16 March

Officers are asking anyone who may have information or who may have been in the area at the time to come forward.

Detective Constable Narelle Allan said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance in the area to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area and could have dashcam footage.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3416 of 16 March, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

