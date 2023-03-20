£1 million worth of refurbishment has been completed at Parkside Care Home in Maryport, meaning it now meets the 'Dementia Gold Standard'.

The 29-bed care home has been fully redecorated, with improvements made to the bathrooms, and modifications made to some of the bedrooms.

A new garden room has been built as well which improves the outdoor space for residents.

Cumbria County Councillor David Southward said: "I am delighted that we are providing the very best care for those who need it, investing significant sums of money into providing modern, state of the art facilities for the people of Cumbria.

"The investment we have made also ensures that our Cumbria Care staff are working in an environment that enables them to deliver the very highest standard of care and I am sure that all the staff will enjoy returning to the refurbished home."

Parkside Care Home in Maryport has seen refurbishment throughout its 29 rooms. Credit: Cumbria County Council

The council also says the work will also reduce its carbon footprint, as it includes double-glazed windows and doors, increased insulation, a better ventilation system and the use of LED lighting.

Patricia Bell, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, added: "Parkside Care Home has had significant investment which brings it up to the all-important Dementia Gold Standard.

"Simple changes such as different colours on walls and door frames, plain carpets that are similar in colour and texture and clear signage on rooms and cupboards, which help reduce stress and anxiety levels of people with dementia.

"I am thrilled that the home is now ready to welcome people back, and I am sure that staff and residents will enjoy the newly refurbished facilities."

