Accessible facility aims to attract more visitors to Silloth

A new facility for people with disabilities has opened in Silloth.

The changing room and toilet on Silloth Green now has an accessible toilet, as well as a hoist and a changing bench.

It was installed as part of the national Changing Places scheme after Silloth Town Council secured £5,000 of a £30 million government fund to equip public spaces and tourist attractions with the enhanced provision.

The new facility is creating an inclusive environment which disabled people and their carers can use to meet their personal care needs. Credit: Silloth-on-Solway Town Council.

At a ceremony, the ribbon was cut by former town councillor Jim Snaith who was behind the initial campaign to secure the funding, and also runs the town’s Motorcycle Museum.

"I was going to get a change in places there," he said, "but it turned out I didn't quite have enough room.

"I was on the town council, so I put it on the agenda that I think it would be a good idea if we had a Changing Places facility and you can see the end result."

He continued: "It's going to open Silloth to an awful lot more people with severe disabilities that maybe would have come but if they needed to change might have thought they couldn’t do it.

"But now they can, come for a holiday and maybe stay a bit longer. And they’ve all got money to spend."

The opening of the facility was attended by MP Mark Jenkinson. Credit: Silloth-on-Solway Town Council.

With tourism one of the mainstay’s of Silloth’s economy, anything that makes the town more inclusive to a broader range of potential visitors is seen by local cafes and bars as having a real potential financial benefit.

Workington MP Mark Jenkinson, who was there to see the building opened, said: "It’s just a fantastic addition to Silloth, a fantastically inclusive place to holiday and visit.

"There’s lots of level access. They've got a team that have worked hard on dropped curbs and other access for those who are wheelchair bound, and it’s fantastic to see this great addition - one of the best equipped Changing Places facilities in Cumbria."

