Bird flu restrictions eased in Eden, government confirms
The government has confirmed that measures to limit the spread of avian flu in Eden have been scrapped.
The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) implemented a 3km monitoring zone which was brought in following cases of the virus being identified in the area.
Under the rules, owners of domestic birds were required to keep them housed to prevent any further spread.
However, an update on the Gov.uk website read: "Following successful completion of disease control activities and surveillance within the zone, the 3km captive bird (monitoring) controlled zone has been revoked for a premises near Appleby-in-Westmorland, Eden, Cumbria."
Bird keepers are urged to keep an eye out for the symptoms of bird flu and report them as a matter of urgency.
Symptoms include:
Sudden death
Swollen head
Closed and runny eyes
Lethargy and depression
Lying down and unresponsiveness
Lack of coordination
Eating less than usual
Lethargy
Sudden increase or decrease in water consumption
Head and body shaking
Drooping of the wings
Dragging of legs
Twisting of the head and neck
Swelling and blue discolouration of comb and wattles
Haemorrhages and redness on shanks of the legs and under the skin of the neck
Breathing difficulties such as gaping (mouth breathing), nasal snicking (coughing sound), sneezing, gurgling or rattling
Fever or noticeable increase in body temperature
Discoloured or loose watery droppings
Stop or significant drop in egg production
