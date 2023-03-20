The government has confirmed that measures to limit the spread of avian flu in Eden have been scrapped.

The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) implemented a 3km monitoring zone which was brought in following cases of the virus being identified in the area.

Under the rules, owners of domestic birds were required to keep them housed to prevent any further spread.

However, an update on the Gov.uk website read: "Following successful completion of disease control activities and surveillance within the zone, the 3km captive bird (monitoring) controlled zone has been revoked for a premises near Appleby-in-Westmorland, Eden, Cumbria."

Bird keepers are urged to keep an eye out for the symptoms of bird flu and report them as a matter of urgency.

Symptoms include:

Sudden death

Swollen head

Closed and runny eyes

Lethargy and depression

Lying down and unresponsiveness

Lack of coordination

Eating less than usual

Lethargy

Sudden increase or decrease in water consumption

Head and body shaking

Drooping of the wings

Dragging of legs

Twisting of the head and neck

Swelling and blue discolouration of comb and wattles

Haemorrhages and redness on shanks of the legs and under the skin of the neck

Breathing difficulties such as gaping (mouth breathing), nasal snicking (coughing sound), sneezing, gurgling or rattling

Fever or noticeable increase in body temperature

Discoloured or loose watery droppings

Stop or significant drop in egg production

