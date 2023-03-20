Play Brightcove video

Lori Carnochan has been to meet a Borders couple who are testing these new systems - including driverless tractors, drones and robots.

Across the country, every business is under pressure to find innovative ways to tackle climate change - and agriculture is one of those particularly under the spotlight.

The UK Government is working with farmers to trial high-tech equipment which will improve productivity, increase safety, and reduce a farm’s carbon footprint.

Just one of the stories in this edition of Border Life…

