Police Scotland are continuing an appeal for a driver to come forward following a hit and run near Melrose which has left a 60-year-old woman seriously injured.

Police are appealing for drivers who were on the A6091 on Sunday 12 March to come forward and officers are keen to speak to anyone who seen a dark-coloured SUV and a 4x4 at the time of the crash.

At around 9:50pm on 12 March a woman was struck by a vehicle and still remains in a critical condition in hospital. The driver failed to stop and officers are conducting enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

The woman was taken to Borders General Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Drivers of a silver Ford Fiesta, a red hatchback and a white hatchback have all came forward and have been eliminated from enquiries by officers.

Chief Inspector Vinnie Fisher, Local Area Commander, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has come forward so far and spoken to officers. Thanks to them we have managed to eliminate a number of vehicles from our investigation.

“But it is vital that we do trace those involved. A woman has been seriously injured and she and her family deserve to know what has happened.

“Officers held a road check at the location of the crash on Sunday, 19 March, a week on from the crash and again I want to say thank you to everyone who spoke to us and passed on information.

“An examination of CCTV shows there are a number of vehicles driving in the area at the time whose owners or drivers have not yet come forward and I am urging them to do so.

“You may be unaware of having been involved in the crash, but if you were there is likely to be damage to your vehicle. I cannot stress enough how important it is that if you were driving in the area around 9.50pm on Sunday, 12 March, 2023, you check your car now and speak to us even if it is to report no damage.

“The more vehicles we can eliminate from our enquiries the closer we come to finding out what happened. Please, if you have not yet come forward then make contact with us now."

