Catch up on Representing Border - 21 March 2023

On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon presides over her final cabinet meeting with her battered party in turmoil as the election to choose her successor enters its closing stages. We have the latest on the SNP leadership contest. And we ask what voters make of the past month of nationalist resignations and divisions? We've assembled our own Galashiels focus group to get the thoughts and concerns of South of Scotland residents. They don't have a say in the election but they do care deeply about who becomes the new First Minister.

