Two flood warnings are in place in Cumbria with properties "at risk" of flooding.

A warning is in place along the Cumbrian coastline at North Morecambe Bay, along the coast from Roosebeck to Carnforth and between Roosebeck, Ulverston, Flookburgh and the A590.

The UK government website says properties in these areas are "at risk" of flooding and that people should "take action" to protect themselves and their property.

There are two flood warnings in place for Cumbria and two flood alerts. Credit: Gov.uk

Residents are also advised to check local weather and river conditions.

They're also urged to avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water.

"Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have," the government website says.

A map showcasing the areas at risk from flooding in Cumbria. Credit: Gov.uk

There are three main stages of flooding, with bespoke advice for each.

Flood alert - prepare

Prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents

Check flood warnings

Flood warning - act

Turn off gas, water and electricity

Move things upstairs or to safety

Move family, pets and car to safety

Severe flood warning - survive

Call 999 if in immediate danger

Follow advice from emergency services

Keep yourself and your family safe

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...