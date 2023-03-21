Properties 'at risk' as flood warnings in place for parts of Cumbria
Two flood warnings are in place in Cumbria with properties "at risk" of flooding.
A warning is in place along the Cumbrian coastline at North Morecambe Bay, along the coast from Roosebeck to Carnforth and between Roosebeck, Ulverston, Flookburgh and the A590.
The UK government website says properties in these areas are "at risk" of flooding and that people should "take action" to protect themselves and their property.
Residents are also advised to check local weather and river conditions.
They're also urged to avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water.
"Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have," the government website says.
There are three main stages of flooding, with bespoke advice for each.
Flood alert - prepare
Prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents
Check flood warnings
Flood warning - act
Turn off gas, water and electricity
Move things upstairs or to safety
Move family, pets and car to safety
Severe flood warning - survive
Call 999 if in immediate danger
Follow advice from emergency services
Keep yourself and your family safe
