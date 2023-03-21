Improvements have been made at Hawick High School following an initial report in 2019 which identified a number of areas to develop.

An inspection was carried out in December 2019 which set out a number of areas for improvement.

Education Scotland says they have recognised that progress has been made in many areas since the initial inspection following working closely with the headteacher and staff.

Improvements have been found in supporting young people's health and well-being, learning and progress.

Education Scotland state that staff have developed positive relationships with young people and have been undertaking professional learning to better understand the needs of young people.

Recently retired Headteacher Vicky Porteous said: “Over the past four and a half years, the staff and young people of Hawick High School have worked incredibly hard to bring about significant school improvement.

"I am delighted that their commitment, efforts and capacity for ongoing improvement have been recognised.

"This is an outstanding achievement for the school and community and the best retirement gift I could have hoped for.

"I am delighted to be handing over the leadership of the school to Acting Headteacher Lisa Scott who will continue to support the school on its improvement journey”.

Education Scotland state that improvements have been made in relation to the consistency of lessons and in the quality of learning and teaching experiences.

Over the past 12 months, the attainment of young people has continued to improve, with the attainment of pupils in the senior phase having significantly improved.

Jonathan Short, Parent Council Chair, said: “I am delighted that the commitment to improvement by staff and young people has been recognised by Education Scotland and I want to congratulate all the staff on the outstanding improvements they have made on this journey over the last four years.

"The parent council look forward to working alongside the school on its continuous improvement journey."

